First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 5,355 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com Price Performance

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

