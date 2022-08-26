First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 17,109 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Century Aluminum Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENX. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $9.16 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $836.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.