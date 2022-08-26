First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

