First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of SeaSpine worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $271.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

