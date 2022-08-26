First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 35,478 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,288,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 84,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Stock Up 4.2 %

In other Amtech Systems news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Amtech Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

