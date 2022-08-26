First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 132,493 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of Marchex worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

MCHX stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

