First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LSB Industries worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXU opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

