First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,377.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $486,636.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,365.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,377.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,735. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.