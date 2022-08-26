First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 123,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,230,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

