First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $10,629,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 7.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.