First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Quest Resource worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 9.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 23.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 54,259 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,181,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $156,040 and sold 32,181 shares valued at $184,444. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Resource Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

