First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of The Pennant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,459,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PNTG opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at The Pennant Group

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.