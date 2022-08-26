Financial Comparison: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45% Brookfield Renewable -1.72% -0.58% -0.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.04%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 3.25 -$212.00 million ($1.05) -7.04 Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.70 $946.00 million ($0.52) -77.56

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats ReNew Energy Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

