Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Financial Comparison

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Worldline’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 4.21 $417.00 million $1.38 69.69 Worldline $4.37 billion 1.42 -$889.10 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Worldline.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

89.5% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 4 20 1 2.88 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus target price of $129.74, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Worldline.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 5.88% 8.95% 5.17% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Worldline on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

