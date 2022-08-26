FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $269.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

