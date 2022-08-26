Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $357,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

