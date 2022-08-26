Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 251 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

MPC opened at $105.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $56.08 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.