Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $357,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

