Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Ferrari by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
