Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 936 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NYSE TWLO opened at $75.73 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

