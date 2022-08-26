Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Stake Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Diana Shipping worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.75%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

