Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 170 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after acquiring an additional 848,773 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,354,000 after acquiring an additional 563,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 593.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,969,000 after acquiring an additional 394,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 294,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.85%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

