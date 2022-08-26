Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,517,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stellantis by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,973,000 after buying an additional 5,442,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stellantis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,296,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,837,000 after buying an additional 1,241,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stellantis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 959,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ STLA opened at $14.18 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

