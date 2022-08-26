Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $193,556,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BR opened at $176.48 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.