Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $169.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

