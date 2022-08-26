Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.82.

NYSE JHG opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

