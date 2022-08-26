Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000.

Canon stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

