Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

