Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $254.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

