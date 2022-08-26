Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $63,487,402. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

