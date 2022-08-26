Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,007 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Price Performance

CGI stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.76 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

