Credit Suisse Group Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FL opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.