Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after acquiring an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $99.46 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

