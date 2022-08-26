Comparing CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 38.05 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -7.10

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

CleanTech Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.23%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33% A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

(Get Rating)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.