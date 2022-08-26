Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BOX by 464.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,879,495 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,428,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,991,000 after buying an additional 575,853 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BOX by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 434,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX Stock Performance

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.