Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $314.68 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

