Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.92. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

