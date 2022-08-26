Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $202,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

