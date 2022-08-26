Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,994 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $309,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,663.24 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,448.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,453.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock worth $11,629,340. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

