Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,478 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Agilent Technologies worth $341,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average is $127.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

