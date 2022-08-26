Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,039,619 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Otis Worldwide worth $308,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

