Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,534 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $274,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,323.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,239.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,298.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

