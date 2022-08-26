Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of Align Technology worth $353,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $197,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $272.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

