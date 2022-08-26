Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Dollar Tree worth $316,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $553,637,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 10.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.18.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

