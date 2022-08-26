Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $282.69 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,143,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Equity Residential worth $282,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 588,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 36.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 478,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.3 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

