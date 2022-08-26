Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.75% of NetApp worth $323,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 135,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 105,583 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.56 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

