ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,042 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ATI by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ATI by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $33.09 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

