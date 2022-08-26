AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of AMETEK worth $339,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

