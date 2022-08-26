Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aflac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 719,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

