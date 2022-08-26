5,732 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

